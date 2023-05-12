Joseph “YoYo” Knox, 63, of Marshfield, Wis., formerly of Tomah, Wis., passed away at his home on April 17, 2023. He was born to Paul and Margaret (Crowley) Knox on July 28, 1959, in Los Angeles, California. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy on August 1, 1978, aboard the USS Enterprise stationed in New Orleans, La., serving until February of 1984. During his service he received the decorations of Naval Efficiency “E”v Ribbon, Naval Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. After serving in the US Navy, he became actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America. YoYo was currently driving a semi for SJK Express out of Fenwood, Wis. When he was not driving semi, he was passionate about his family and circle of friends, enjoying camping, fishing, and his involvement with 18 Wheels & Abate of Wisconsin. Leading to many more friendships with the love of his Harley.
He is survived by the love of his life Taylor Swift, Ohio, and Melissa Carpenter; brother, Mike (Jane) Tremelling; sister, Amanda (Keith) Klump; stepson, Eric, Logan and Dakota Elhert; nieces: Cheyene Laskaris, Jamie Panburn, Isabella Klump; nephews: Kory, Tristan and Dawson Klump. Plus many more friends and people he considered brothers and sisters including his motorcycle family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Knox.
A Memorial Ride was held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from the Break Room Sports Bar and Grill, 1123 Superior Ave., Tomah. Kick stands were up at 10:00 a.m. They made 4 stops which and ended at the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah, Wis. A Celebration of Life followed from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph’s “YoYo” memory can be given to the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 762, Tomah, or through the Tribute Fund on the funeral home website.