Joseph “YoYo” Knox, 63, of Marshfield, Wis., formerly of Tomah, Wis., passed away at his home on April 17, 2023. He was born to Paul and Margaret (Crowley) Knox on July 28, 1959, in Los Angeles, California. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy on August 1, 1978, aboard the USS Enterprise stationed in New Orleans, La., serving until February of 1984. During his service he received the decorations of Naval Efficiency “E”v Ribbon, Naval Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. After serving in the US Navy, he became actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America. YoYo was currently driving a semi for SJK Express out of Fenwood, Wis. When he was not driving semi, he was passionate about his family and circle of friends, enjoying camping, fishing, and his involvement with 18 Wheels & Abate of Wisconsin. Leading to many more friendships with the love of his Harley.