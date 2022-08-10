ONALASKA—Josephine A. Klafke, 94, of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and entombment will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.