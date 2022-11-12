LA CROSSE—Josephine “Jo” Esther (Jiracek) Johnston, 95, of La Crosse, went home to her Savior on Sunday, November 7, 2022. Jo was born January 15, 1927 in La Crosse to Joseph and Esther (Gemoll) Jiracek.

On August 14, 1946 she married Gerald “Jerry” Johnston. This marriage was blessed with five children.

Jo is survived by her children: Diane (Norm) Dippel, Ted (Jeanne) Johnston, Carol (Dave) Schatzley, Shari (Paul) Motylinski; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers: Jerome Jiracek and Gene (JoAnne) Jiracek; and sister-in-law, Irene Jiracek; many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, daughter Debby, brother David, sister-in-law Meredith.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Christ Is Lord Free Lutheran Church, 1269 County Rd. PH, Onalaska, WI 54650. Pastor Jonathan Unverzagt will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Jo’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cass Street Assisted Living and Gundersen Health Hospice for the caring, compassionate care they gave Jo.

In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials can be made to Christ Is Lord Free Lutheran Church Deacon’s Fund.

