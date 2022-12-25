Josephine "Joan" A. Clements

COON VALLEY - Josephine "Joan" A. Clements, 92, of Coon Valley, died Thursday December 22, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.

She was born May 1, 1930, to Joseph and Irene (Chapiewsky) Leis. She married Ralph Clements on February 22, 1949 at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church rural Cashton. The couple farmed on North Ridge near Coon Valley for many years. They retired and moved to Coon Valley in 1989. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley where she was an active member of the Altar Society. Joan enjoyed playing euchre, needlepoint and crocheting, raising African Violets and gardening.

Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie (LaVern) Hemmersbach of Sparta; four sons: Philip (Debbie) of Holmen, Dennis of New York, Alan (Marilea) of Coon Valley and Mark (Annie) of Bangor; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Geraldine Fritch of Houston, TX, Adeline Clements of Sparta and Maryann Leis of Westby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 2006; a son, Martin; a sister, Elizabeth; brothers: Charles and Leslie; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Clements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. Rev. Joe Richards will officiate with burial in St. Peter's Middle Ridge Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for the excellent care the last eight years.