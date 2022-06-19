WEST SALEM — Joy Anne (Carlson) Martin, 63, of West Salem, Wis., went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 10, 2022, at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, June 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at Christ Lutheran in West Salem, Wis., from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral service and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christ St. John's Lutheran Tuition Assistance Fund in West Salem, Wis.