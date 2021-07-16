Joy K. Rezin

TOMAH—Joy K. Rezin, age 80, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born on January 25, 1941 to LeeRoy and Ruth (Buschbom) Fryman in Pekin, IL. Joy was united in marriage to John Rezin, Jr. at the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tomah on September 3, 1960.

For the majority of Joy’s life, she helped run the family cranberry marsh with Johnny and was always willing to lend a hand when needed. Joy had many loves in life, including gardening, fishing, cooking, baking, and going for UTV rides with Johnny. But her true love was found in her family. She loved spending time together with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and watching them grow. Joy always looked forward to the yearly Christmas Extravaganza trips with her daughters and granddaughters, as well as shopping for her flowers in the spring and summertime.

Joy was a faithful and devoted lifelong member of the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Tomah, alongside her husband, John. She was often found helping in many capacities at church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron for two terms.