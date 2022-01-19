ONALASKA—Joy L. Frauenfelder, 87, of Onalaska, WI, born Joy Lorraine Ford passed away peacefully in her home on January 14, 2022. She was born to the late Gifford and Hannah (Hill) Ford in Gays Mills, WI.

On November 25, 1952, Joy married Daniel Frauenfelder Sr. in Milwaukee WI. They had four wonderful children together. Joy and Daniel were married for 27 years until he passed away in 1979.

Joy returned to the La Crosse area where she met her loving companion Dr. William Morgan. For the next 41 years they enjoyed traveling the world together, theater and the outdoors.

Joy worked in sales for most of her life and upon retirement she started a successful transportation service for children which she ran for over 10 years.

Joy enjoyed working in her yard and took great pride in taking care of her home. Joy was truly a wonderful force of nature. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would go to the ends of the earth for each of them.

She is survived by her loving companion Dr. William Morgan; two sons: Daniel Frauenfelder and Fred ( Debbie S.) Frauenfelder; two daughters: Dawn Frauenfelder and Tabetha Frauenfelder-Coughlin; five grandchildren: Leslie Frauenfelder, Matthew Lavin, Brenton Frauenfelder, Rylan Coughlin and Sean (Leslie J.) Coughlin; three great-grandchildren: Dimetrious Dalton, Anthony and Gianna Rogo; siblings: Terry Ford, Becky (Mark) Schricker and Harkie Ford.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and six sisters, and her grandson Nathan Lavin.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Gundersen/Lutheran Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Coulee Recovery Center, Salvation Army or a charity of your choosing. Joy and family would appreciate you making a donation from the heart.

There will be a private ceremony held at a later date.