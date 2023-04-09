LA CROSSE — Joyce A. Allemand, 94, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center. She was born September 12, 1928, in La Crosse to Raymond and Ruth (Curtis) Allemand and graduated from La Crosse Central High School.

Joyce had worked as a bookkeeper at Gundersen Health System for nearly 40 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Joyce was known by many as a very kind and gentle woman, who enjoyed doing special things for others.

Joyce is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Allemand of Onalaska, along with several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Glen Allemand; an aunt, Dorothy Ulrich; cousins, Ann Breidel, Alice Syzmanski and Rick Ulrich, along with many other cousins and relatives.

A private family services will be held with burial in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.