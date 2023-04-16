CENTRALIA, Wash. — Joyce was born March 24, 1926, to Paul and Mary Ann Christian in La Crosse, Wis. She married Roland Bakken and together they raised eight children in Stoddard, Wis. Joyce moved back to La Crosse and worked at BSJ until her retirement. She then moved to Centralia, Wash., where she lived until the time of her passing on April 10, 2023.