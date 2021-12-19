Joyce Anne Micek, 79, of La Crosse passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care Center. She was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin on January 25, 1942, to William and Gertrude (Woychik) Micek.

Joyce worked as a registered nurse for many years.

In accordance with Joyce’s wish, no service will be held.

Memorials may be sent to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Ct., Onalaska, WI 54650.

