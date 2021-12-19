 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The Board Store

Joyce Anne Micek

Joyce Anne Micek, 79, of La Crosse passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care Center. She was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin on January 25, 1942, to William and Gertrude (Woychik) Micek.

Joyce worked as a registered nurse for many years.

In accordance with Joyce’s wish, no service will be held.

Memorials may be sent to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Ct., Onalaska, WI 54650.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News