WESTBY—Joyce Arthea Dolan, 81, of Westby and formerly of Viroqua and Rising Sun area, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Joyce was born February 26, 1942, the youngest of six daughters of Freda (Inman) and Arthur Yttrie. On October 7, 1961, she and Thomas E. Dolan were united in marriage.
A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial took place at the Rising Sun Cemetery.
