 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce C. Richards

Joyce C. Richards

WEST SALEM—Joyce C. Richards, 91, of West Salem, passed away September 10, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Dementia Research or the Marie W. Heider Center For The Arts in West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News