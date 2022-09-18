WEST SALEM—Joyce C. Richards, 91, of West Salem, passed away September 10, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Dementia Research or the Marie W. Heider Center For The Arts in West Salem. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.