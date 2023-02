HOLMEN—Joyce C. Urbanek, 75, of Holmen passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.