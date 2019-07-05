Joyce Conant

NORWALK — Joyce (Jacobson) Conant, 69, of Norwalk lost her battle Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a long fight with cancer. She fought a good fight and kept her faith. Joyce was a special person. Her kindness towards family and friends always went above and beyond. We will all miss her terribly.
She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy “Sonny” Jacobson; and her mother, Alma (Streeter) Jacobson; and her brother, Bobby Feuling.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barbara) Jacobson; she was the best Auntie ever to her nephew and niece, Shawn (Amy) and Shelly (Lawrence); and great-nieces and nephews, Tori (Brandon), Hunter, Nick, Dusty, Carina, Kaylynn, Kiara, Kaden, Dana, Ezekiel, Emmett, Exavier, Casey, Shane (Audrey) and Jessiana.
Per Joyce’s request, there will be no funeral. The family will plan a celebration of her life for immediate family at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.