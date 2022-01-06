Joyce Dorothea DeFlorian

Joyce passed away, at the age of 91 years and 10 days, on January 4, 2022, surrounded by family at Mayo Franciscan Healthcare after sustaining a fall in November of 2021.

She was born on December 25, 1930, in Victory, WI to William and Emma (Hass) Paggi. Joyce grew up in Victory and although she was an only child, she was surrounded by a multitude of cousins. There were many stories of times on the Mississippi River, among other escapades. In 1948, she graduated from Viroqua High School, then worked for her father as assistant postmaster at the Victory Post Office/General Store. In 1952, she moved to La Crosse to work at Northern Engraving. Joyce met Bernard (Bud) DeFlorian, and they were married on December 30, 1952, at St Charles in Genoa, WI.

Over the next 69 years, Bud and Joyce raised five children, and nurtured 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was a working mom, the office manager and bookkeeper for their business, the Sinclair Bulk Distribution Plant. She also worked at the La Crosse Rubber Mills, but her favorite job was as a waitress at the Ridgeview Inn. Joyce enjoyed the customers and made lifelong friends there.

In 1972, Bud and Joyce moved to a farm in Bohemian Valley. For the next 46 years, Joyce was a faithful, hardworking member of St Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge. In 2018, they moved back to La Crosse, and joined Mary Mother of the Church.

Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Bud; daughters: Julie Keitel, Jayne Jungen, Janet (Mark) Hemmersbach, Joleen (Robert) Trussoni and son Jerome (Laurie) DeFlorian; grandchildren: include Seth (Melissa) Hemmersbach, Lori (Scott) Van Pee, Anne (Chad) Allen, Katherine (Joseph) Bollman, Brian Jungen, Jessica, Keighley and Ryan (Brooke) DeFlorian, Claire and Nicole Trussoni; great grandchildren: Ethan and Caleb Hemmersbach, Connor and Carter Allen, Samantha and Addison Van Pee, Luke and Austin Bollman and baby DeFlorian due in February 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Emma Paggi; infant siblings: Joan and William Paggi; son-in-law Hal Keitel, and many beloved cousins; also, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Leonard and Donna DeFlorian, Francis and Beatrice DeFlorian, Mary/Vernon La Due and Robert Heller, Virginia and Dorwin Lord, Jean and Francis Nickelotti, Leona and Eugene Herlitzke, Agnes and Michael Lucey, Bernadette and Joe Hartley and Clara and Jim Clements.

Family and fun were of utmost importance to Joyce. She would never turn down an opportunity to play cards, especially Euchre, Pinochle or 500. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed watching the local talent on the UW Men’s Basketball. Family was the most valued treasure in her life, and she was a loving, caring and devoted mother and grandmother. There was rarely an event or major milestone that she would miss to celebrate her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

We miss you Mom/Grandma and are forever grateful for the traditions and love you have modeled that will carry on throughout the generations of our family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany St Joseph Care Center, Dr. John Merfeld and colleagues and the staff at Mayo Franciscan Health 3rd Floor. Extraordinary compassionate care was received from all of you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St, in La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery, Genoa, WI. Due to the increase in the spread of Covid, masks will be mandatory for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed over the parish’s YouTube channel which can be accessed at www.mmoclacrosse.org. Memorials may be made in Joyce’s name to Bethany-St Joseph Care Center, Mary, Mother of the Church, or a charity of your choice.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.