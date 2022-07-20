Joyce E. Boldt died peacefully in her home on July 17, 2022. Joyce Tollefson was born on July 8, 1928, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, where she graduated from high school in 1946. She married the love of her life, John J. Boldt, on Aug. 14, 1948, and they were happily married for 69 years. The couple settled in La Crosse and raised five children there. Joyce had a wry wit, a deep religious faith and a kind and loving heart. She had many talents for which she had won awards, including sewing, cooking, and baking her amazing pies and the cakes she loved to decorate. Joyce was a homemaker in the best and most meaningful of ways. She was the heart and soul of her family. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She missed her dear husband intensely over the past five years and was very much looking forward to their happy reunion.