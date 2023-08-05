CHIPPEWA FALLS—Joyce E. Connolly, 98, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the Chippewa Manor on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

On September 8, 1924, Joyce was born to Ethel (Hewitt) and Arnold Deuel, in Chippewa Falls, WI. She graduated from Holcombe High School with the Class of 1942. She was Editor of the school newspaper, the sole cheerleader, and starred in many of the school plays.

Joyce attended UWEC at age 17 for one year and, after turning 18, was allowed to enroll in the Kohler School of Nursing, Rochester, MN and graduated in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. In 1976, she earned her Bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, MN.

Joyce worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Luther Hospital (Mayo Clinic Health System), for Pediatricians in Minneapolis, taught nursing programs at the Technical School in Eau Claire and finished her career as an Instructor at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. From 1969 to 1973, she was Health Director for West Cap and traveled with the Health Bus throughout seven counties serving the indigent.

Joyce was civic-minded and at various times was appointed to the Statewide Wisconsin Pro-Board of Directors, to the Chippewa Falls Police and Fire Commission, to the Library Board and served as President of the District Nurses Association as well as President of the Parent Teacher Association. She was honored by being chosen in the publication “Who’s Who in Nursing” in 1978 for her work with West Cap in both Health and Family Planning.

Joyce sang in the Methodist choir for years and was a soloist for many weddings and funerals. When the church was given a set of Hand Bells, she organized and directed a Hand Bell Choir.

Following World War II, Joyce was married to Harold “Hank” Connolly on June 29, 1946.

Joyce is survived by her daughters: Marsha (Dr. Mike) Schneeberger of Stevens Point and Barbara (James) Paterick of Chippewa Falls; and son, Tom (Teresa) Connolly of Chippewa Falls.

While the children were still at home, the family took camping trips through many states in the Mid-west and enjoyed their cottage on Lake Wissota.

After the children married, Hank and Joyce traveled extensively in Austria, England, Spain, Italy, Germany and Brazil. Hank and Joyce looked back fondly on the ten years operating the “Glen Loch Bar” where they made many friends and shared lots of laughter. Joyce was a great storyteller and could remember jokes better than most, keeping an entire room laughing.

In nearly thirty years of living at the Plantation in Leesburg, FL, she performed monologues that people remembered long after she left the stage. One of Joyce’s goals (and greatest achievements) was to make the world a happier place.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in 2006; her parents; her sister, Elaine Hennekens; and her brother, Captain Orrin Deuel.

The surviving 11 grandchildren include: Mandy (Scott) Gavin, Ryan Paterick, Erin (Joseph Frederick), Megan (Paul Chiles), Dr. Ben (Alyssa) Schneeberger, Andrew Schneeberger, Emily (Jeremy) Manis, Dr. Lauren (Phil) Hoffman, Dr. Alex (Sarah) Connolly, Lucas Connolly and Nicolas Connolly; 14 great-grandchildren; four neices: Judith Kletzein, Candace Hennekens, Nancy Helgerson, Dr. Cynthia Shaab; and two nephews: John and James Deuel.

The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charities of your choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com