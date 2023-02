LA CROSSE — Joyce E. Heisig, 97, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in her home. She was born on May 17, 1925, in Viroqua to John and Josephine (Rahberger) Cleven.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Rising Sun, Wis.