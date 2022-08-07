LA CROSSE — Joyce E. Ruetten, 91, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Brookdale Villas in La Crosse.

She was born January 29, 1931, in Sauk County, Wis., to Bernard and Rhoda (Murray) Miller. She married Robert J. Ruetten Sr. on September 25, 1948, in Wonewoc, Wis. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.

She enjoyed bingo, going to the “boat”, bowling, playing “Skippo,” completing jigsaw puzzles and keeping her home and yard in perfect order. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, where she actively volunteered for many years, the Knights of Columbus, and a life-long member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, now Mary Mother of the Church Parish.

She loved visits from family members and her wonderful neighbors. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and especially Matt for their compassionate care of Mom over the last couple months.

Joyce is survived by her children: Roxanne (Dave) Karl of La Crosse, Dianne (Steve) Mc Conaghy of La Crosse, Marianne (Mike) Hanson of Holmen, Susanne (Bill) Kratt of La Crosse and Rob (Yvonne) Ruetten of Prior Lake, Minn.; 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Patrick) Rindfleisch, Bridget Karl, Heather (Brandon) Mortenson, Sara (Mark) Ellenz, Haley Mc Conaghy, Jeremy (Amy) Kane, Melissa Klonecki, Kristina (Jeff) Jungen, Will (Sarah) Kratt, Danielle (Bob) Shuman, Chelsea (Travis) Lechner, Robbie Armstead, Rei Ruetten and C.J. Ruetten; 24 great grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters. She is also survived by one brother, Gordon (Shelly) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; five sisters: Grace, Hazel, Lucille, Clara Marie and Hilda; and five brothers: Ralph, Lloyd, Harry, Orrie and Melvin (Bud).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MMOC, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Place of Grace, or La Crosse Catholic Charities. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.