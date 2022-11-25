CADOTT — Joyce E. Stanek, 88, of Cadott, Wis., passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

She was born on April 3, 1934, to Steve and Josephine (Koehler) Zaruba in Chippewa County.

Joyce married Edwin J. Stanek on June 24, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, Wis.

Joyce was employed at the Cadott Bakery, Presto and had several other jobs of employment in the area.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bowling and mending flags for the Cadott Veterans Tribute and she was a member of the Cadott American Legion Auxiliary.

Joyce is survived by her children: Lou Ann (Terry) Anderson of New London, Wis., Shirley (Ronald) Finke of Jim Falls, Wis., Deborah (Tom) Bodoh of Brandon, S.D., Patrice Stanek of Bloomington, Minn., Gerald Stanek of Elk River, Minn., and Steven Shimek of Greenleaf, Wis.; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a brother, Allen (Bonnie) Zaruba; a sister, Arlene Falkenberg; sisters-in-law: Vickie Stanek, Judy Zaruba and Marcella (Lowell) Ergen; and also by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Josephine Zaruba; husband, Edwin Stanek; a sister, Betty Pelton and a sister, Lois Zaruba in infancy; brothers: LaVerne (Ardis) Zaruba and Kenneth Zaruba; and a brother-in-law, Russ Falkenberg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, Wis., with Rev. George Olinske officiating.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County, following the service.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Order flowers or online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.