Joyce Elaine (nee Cummings) Grunlien

Funeral Services for Joyce will be Thursday July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Alma Center WI. Pastor David Shudy will officiate with burial immediately following at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. Visitations will be Wednesday evening July 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton WI or Thursday morning at the church one hour prior to the service.