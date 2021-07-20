Joyce Elaine (nee Cummings) Grunlien
Joyce Elaine (nee Cummings) Grunlien, age 83, died Saturday July 17, 2021at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls WI.
Joyce was born July 24, 1937 to Wilbur and Helen (Janke) Cummings in Garden Valley.
Funeral Services for Joyce will be Thursday July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Alma Center WI. Pastor David Shudy will officiate with burial immediately following at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. Visitations will be Wednesday evening July 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton WI or Thursday morning at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton is serving the family, (715) 963-2311.