TOMAH—Joyce Ellen Rice, 89 of Tomah WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 at her home in Tomah. She was born on March 15, 1934 to Charles and Luella (Blado) Stark in Wilton. After graduating from Wilton High School in 1951, Joyce attended college in La Crosse, and on October 25, 1954 was united in marriage to James A. Rice. Throughout her life, Joyce dedicated herself to being a faithful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Joyce’s hobbies included camping with her family, participating in card club night, gardening in her spare time, and cooking for her family. Summer holiday camping trips with family and friends always led to many laughs and wonderful memories for all. Jim and Joyce enjoyed making the rounds and hosting the pinnacle card club for many decades. Joyce, with her dog, Nikki, became gardening aficionados during her years in Omro. She managed to grow plenty of fruits and veggies for her family. Joyce was a phenomenal cook who routinely hosted large family holiday gatherings for 20+ people. However, her true passion in the kitchen was baking sweet holiday treats and cookies. Cut-outs, snowballs, O’Henry, seven-layer bar- you name it, Joyce made it! She was renowned for shipping her goodies across the country for her children and grandchildren to enjoy in time for Christmas.

In her later years, Joyce became an avid reader, a Green Bay Packer fan who took great pride in watching and attending games with Jim, a Packer shareholder and season ticket holder and volunteering her time at the Tomah Food Pantry. In addition to managing her large family, Joyce worked over thirty years in government service roles at Fort McCoy in Monroe County and the US Postal Service in Oshkosh. She spent ten years as a part-time court reporter for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. In 1998, Joyce and Jim relocated back to Tomah to spend their retirement years.

Joyce is survived by her children: Teresa Marie Callinicos of Tomah, WI, Elizabeth Kay Pierce of Phoenix, AZ, James Anthony II (Melissa) Rice of Metairie, LA, Timothy Charles (Jill) Rice of Weehawken, NJ, Daniel McCann Rice of Oshkosh, WI, Todd Michael (Karla) Rice of Neenah, WI; son-in-law, Rodney Marvin Jensen; two brothers-in-law: John (Cindy) Rice of Madison and John Lepien of Milwaukee, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Joyce was lovingly referred to as “Grandma Jo” by her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Debra Anne Jensen and Jeanne Patricia Rice; a granddaughter, Kathryn Anne “Katie” Jensen; three sisters: Betty McKenna, Donna Schwarz, Bonnie Stark, and many other family members and friends.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 11:00 A.M. at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Wilton. A Parish rosary will be held on Thursday at 4:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah with a visitation to follow until 7:00 P.M. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburg family.com. Memorials may be given to Debra/Katie Jensen Memorial Scholarship Fund.