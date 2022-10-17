Joyce Emma (Harder) Davis, 92, died on October 12, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Reedsburg, Wis., to Rudolph and Irene (Garske) Harder. She grew up in Reedsburg and following high school attended Whitewater State College where she met her future husband, James R Davis. They married on June 9, 1951, in Reedsburg.

Joyce and Jim lived in Blair, Wis., from 1951 to 1989, raising their two daughters, Jan and Jinny. Joyce was active in the community and at Zion Lutheran Church. She finished her college degree at Winona State University in 1970 and was an art teacher for Blair Public Schools until her retirement in 1989.

Retirement brought Joyce and Jim to the Eau Claire, Wis., area. They loved living in their condo in Altoona, Wis., swimming and socializing with neighbors and being near their grandson, Nathaniel. Joyce loved to attend live theater locally and in the Twin Cities. She was very active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Joyce and Jim traveled extensively and especially loved their annual trip to Door County, Wis. Joyce is affectionately remembered by friends and family for her spirit, sense of creativity, sense of humor and for her kindness.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents (Rudolph and Irene Harder); sister, Kathleen Olson (Marvin); brother, Donald Harder (Marge); son-in-law, Brent Talledge; and her husband of 67 years, James Davis.

She is survived by her daughters: Jan Davis (Monticello, Minn.), Jinny Talledge (Eau Claire); grandson, Nathaniel (Kara); and great-grandson, Theodore (Redwood City, Calif.). Joyce is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.

Joyce’s funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Friends and family will be able to view the funeral service live online at trinity-ec.org.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving Joyce’s family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.