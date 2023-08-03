PRIOR LAKE, MN—Joyce Ilene Jacobs, 77, Prior Lake, MN, left this earth July 23, 2023.

Celebration of Life 3:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at The Wilds Golf Club, 3151 Wilds Ridge Ct., Prior Lake, MN 55372. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Prior Lake.

In lieu of flowers or donations, share remembrances of Joyce on Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home’s website. Your tribute will be displayed at the Celebration of Life. Attire, casual to elegant.

Survived by husband, Michael; son, Joshua (Kelly) Moe; grandson, Jacob Moe; granddaughters: Olivia and MacKenzie Moe; twin sister, Jean (Larry) Burchart; sisters: Karen Curran, Melody (Ron) Tudisco; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Vern and Nadine Drehmel.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (952) 447-2633 ballardsunderfuneral.com.