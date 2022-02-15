Joyce M. Clason

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Delbert Malin and Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate, with entombment to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, and from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Friday.