LA CROSSE—Joyce Marie Clements, age 96 of La Crosse, died peacefully on January 24, 2023.

Joyce was born in La Crosse, WI on November 23, 1926 to Rudolph and Gertrude (Boehm) Thesing. She married Herbert Clements on April 24, 1945 at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, MN. She retired from Hillview in 1991 after 18 and 1/2 years. Joyce was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church (St. Joseph Ridge Parish). Joyce enjoyed gardening and fishing in her free time.

Joyce is survived by her children, Shirley (James) Schumacher of La Crosse, Stanley (Carol), LaVerne (Donna), Nicholas (Cyndi) all of St. Joseph Ridge; 18 grandchildren, Bradley (Missy) Schumacher, Amy (Todd) Cina, Darren Schumacher, Christopher (Wendy), Andrew (Heidi), Eugene (Heather), Timothy, Adam (Brittney), Nathan (Kelly), Maria (Mathew) Wollert, Daniel (Sarah), Jerrod (Jessica), Eric (Diane), Anthony (Katey), Heather (Codi) Raabe, Ryan (Samantha), Derek (Dana), and Kendra (Nick);38 great grandchildren, Jarrett and Alexis Cina, Audra (Bryer Nothaus), Sophia, Afton, Ella, Drew (Amanda) Ali, Anna, Aubrey, Lilyan, Gabrilla, Isabella, Breckin, Kinsley, Jane, Dylan, Claire, Sawyer, Wayett, Brody, Donovan, Sullivan, Winston, Eddie, Alexis, Jessa Clements, Camden, Averie, Lilly, Aiden, Carsen, Caroline, Patrick, Domonic, Jackson, and Paige Raabe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert on October 5, 2004; her parents; grandson, Brent; great granddaughter, Carli; sisters, Dolores Demorest and Esther McCollum; and brothers, Rudolph, Roy, and Lewis Thesing.

Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Ridge Parish, W2601 State Rd 33, La Crosse, WI. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00pm on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the church; as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. The Rosary will begin at 2:30pm on Sunday. Joyce will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the St. Joseph Ridge Parish, St. Jude, or St. Joseph’s Lions. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family.