Joyce Marie Holter, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Benedictine Manor.
She was born Joyous Lamke Jan. 4, 1930, in Shelby to Charles and Bertha (Winker) Lamke.
Joyce worked for Auto Lite for 10 years, then retired from La Crosse Rubber Mills after 33 years. She enjoyed ice skating at Hogan Elementary, then off to Ranison for ice cream, sledding, skiing, dancing at the Avalon, feeding birds on the farm and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Dale Peterson Jr. of Bangor, Terri Frappier of Osseo, Wis., Dan (Yvonne) Peterson of Osseo, Jan Grapes of La Crosse, Deb (Ronald) Gjertsen of Onalaska, Charles (Toni) Holter of Bangor; several grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha; husbands, Dale Peterson, Delbert Grapes and Arnold Holter; brothers, William, Donald and Herman; and sisters, Beatrice Krause, Bernice La Febre, Mary J. and Baby Girl, all of La Crosse; stepchildren, Jerry Holter of Houston, Minn., and Janis Bentheimer of Tomah; and grandson, Jerry A Holter of Onalaska.
The family sends a special thanks to the staff at Benedictine Manor, River Harvest Church and Coulee Cremation Group for their services and support in this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at River Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., in Onalaska, Pastor Andy T. Le Febre will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Aug. 25, until the time of the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the warming shelter, “A Place of Grace” or “Come for Supper.”