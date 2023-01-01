TREMPEALEAU — Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, Iowa. She was born in Cashton on Jan. 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad.

Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and the French horn, plus performing as a singer in amateur contests and at various events. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1949 and completed teacher’s training from Viterbo College and Buffalo County Normal School in 1951. She taught first and second grades in Nelson and Trempealeau school districts.

On June 16, 1954, she married Joseph Dolle. They farmed north of Centerville until their retirement when they moved to the town of Trempealeau. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before Joe preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2017. Joyce enjoyed gardening, stamp collecting, researching and documenting her family’s genealogy and collecting rocks from their road trips. She was a faithful Catholic and had a wealth of common-sense wisdom. Her family was always her priority.

Joyce is survived by daughters: Rose (Bob) Kulig of Onalaska, Rita (Jay) Loeffler of Onalaska, Carol (Todd) Hilliard of Roscoe, Illinois; son, Joe (Gayle) Dolle of Centerville; and son-in-law, George Maravelas of La Crosse. She is also survived by grandchildren: Stephanie (James) and William (Gabby) Maravelas; Paul (Jill), Mark (Amber) and Ryan (Alia) Kulig; Alycia (Brad) Blunden and Sierra (Michael) McAuliffe; Callan (Matt) Broos and Casey Hilliard; and Jeff Chesebro; great-grandchildren: Emma, Lucas, Leah, Aly, Jack, Parker and Aiden; brothers: Blaine (Jean) Jostad and Robert Jostad; and sister, Mary (Robert) Walski.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Maravelas; great-granddaughter, Maisie Kulig; her parents; sister, Imelda Lilla; and brothers: Harvey and John Jostad.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 11646 South St., Trempealeau, with Father Woodrow Pace officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, interment alongside her beloved Joe will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Trempealeau, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galesville. Joyce’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all at Hearten House III, Aase Haugen Senior Services, Mayo Clinic Health System and Winneshiek Medical Center Hospice for the wonderful care Mom received during her time with them. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.