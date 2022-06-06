CADOTT, Wis. — Joyce Marie (Wagner) Birch, 79, of Cadott, Wis., and formerly of Boyd, Wis., passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Cornell Health Services, Cornell, Wis., with family

at her side in care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Joyce was born on March 7, 1943, to Richard and Florella (Hakes) Wagner. She was born and raised in the Town of Ruby and graduated from Holcombe High School in 1961.

Following High School she spent a couple years in Minneapolis, Minn., until she returned back home. Joyce married Allen Birch on November 28, 1964. Following marriage she was a homemaker until 1985, when she started working for Cray Research until 2003, and she started working for the Village of Boyd until her retirement.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, watching the Brewers, gardening, crafts, reading and quilting, were she made quilts for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children: Troy (Cheryl) Birch, Sr, of Lublin, Tammy (Steven) Schmitt of Cadott and Anita (Ed Roths) Birch of Chetek; grandchildren: Trista (Nathan) Ehlen, Joshua (Natasha) Kubera, Michaela (Trevor) Beck, Troy “TJ” Birch, Jr., Rebecca Rudnick, Dalton (Sara) Schmitt, Stephanie Schmitt and Daniel (Shaina) Copenhaver; great-grandchildren: Garret, Isabella, Reid, Kaden, Aaron, Lee, Lucas, Riley, Everett, Remi, Gatlin and one on the way. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Florella Wagner; sisters: Caroline Audorff, Doris Wagner; and a great-grandson, Hendrik.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main Street Cadott, Wis., with Rev. George Olinske officiating.

Interment will be in the Holcombe Cemetery, Holcombe, Wis.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the guneral home.

In Memory of Joyce, please wear your Brewers, Packers or casual attire.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.