GALESVILLE—Jude A. Goetting, 57, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.

Jude was born April 9, 1963 in La Crosse, WI, to Carl P. and Lucille E. (Dissmore) Goetting. He graduated from Independence High School.

Survivors include his ten brothers and sisters: Paul (Margaret) Goetting of Whitehall, Mark L. Goetting of Fountain City, Donna Conley of Auburndale, FL, Luke (Patty) Goetting of Abbeville, SC, Debbie (John) Daniels of Whitehall, Mike Goetting of Whitehall, Steve Goetting of Trempealeau, Sharon (Don) Gilliland of Trempealeau, Linda Lyga of Independence and Matt (Bev) Goetting of Whitehall; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lucille Goetting.

Private family graveside services were held at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Pietrek Park, rural Arcadia, on Sunday May 16, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.