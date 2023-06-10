Judith Ann (Bobbitt) Arnold, 74, of La Crosse, died May 4, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Judy was born on September 16, 1948, in Staten Island, New York, to James and Francis (Weiss) Bobbitt. Judy graduated from Red Wing High School and went to college at Winona State College, where she met her first husband, Richard Seib. They were married in 1968, in Pensacola, Florida, and moved to La Crosse soon after.

Judy lived the remainder of her life in La Crosse. On January 22, 1988, she married Victor Arnold in Postville, Iowa. Judy liked riding their Harley and camping (in an RV — no tents!) at motorcycle rallies. She enjoyed cruising the country roads of southwest Wisconsin and beyond in their convertible, stopping at flea markets and antique shops along the way. She was quick with a joke and would banter with anyone who could keep up with her. Judy was always looking at the stars and known to stay awake until the early morning hours just to get a glimpse of a meteor shower. She was an avid reader and movie buff, and a fan of Stephen King. She was fascinated with Bigfoot legends. And she loved a family gathering, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Judy worked in banks in La Crosse, Holmen, and Onalaska, for more than forty years, including Home Savings and Loan, First Financial, Associated Bank, and Marine Credit Union.

Judy was a beautiful, unique, and loving person, and her family dearly misses her.

Judy is survived by her husband, Victor Arnold; five children: Carrie Seib (Dan Herber) of Minneapolis, Stephanie Seib (Eric Larson) of Cashton, Brandon (Jamie) Arnold of Genoa, Kevin Arnold of Trempealeau, and Josh Arnold of La Crosse; grandchildren: Elsie, Otto, Hailey, Lucas, and Asher; and brothers: Keith Thompson of Oak Forest, Illinois, and Frank (Debra) Bobbitt of Scottsdale, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bobbitt and Francis (Weiss) Bobbitt, and beloved grandmother Laurine “Tiny” Ellis.

Online condolences can be left with her obituary at couleecremation.com.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse on September 17, 2023, from 1 to 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.