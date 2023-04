Judith Ann (Huber) Niedfeldt, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023, with her children by her side. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Catholic funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.