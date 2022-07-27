WINONA — Judith Ann Loewen, 68, of Winona died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home. She was the owner of Lee-Ann Estate Sales in Winona. Judy is survived by her husband, Fred; two sons: Frederick Loewen and Erik (Carly) Loewen; two brothers: John (Barb) Sherman and Paul Sherman; mother-in-law, Lenore Loewen; nephews; and extended family.