CHIPPEWA FALLS — Judith Ann McGraw, 78, of Chippewa Falls left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Judy died unexpectedly while visiting her sister in New York State.

Judy was born on June 20, 1944, to Grady and Eva Mae (King) Evans in Henderson, Texas. She grew up living in different areas of the US and settled in New Orleans, La., during her teen years. Judy graduated from Nicholls High School in New Orleans. She met Dale McGraw, who was stationed in the US Army, and they were married on September 29, 1963. They lived in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, and Germany before they eventually moved to Chippewa Falls. Together, they raised two sons, Phillip and Wesley McGraw.

Judy was employed by the Chippewa Falls School District for 30 years as a secretary at the middle school. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Judy liked going to craft shows, musicals, and theatrical plays with her family. She also loved spending time with her two young grandchildren, Parker and Preston. On many occasions, Judy enjoyed traveling to the East Coast to visit her family in New York and also her many cousins in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Judy loved the ocean and had fond memories of playing on the beach with her siblings as a child.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dale McGraw; sons: Phillip (Kendra) McGraw, of Eau Claire and Wesley McGraw, of Eau Claire; grandsons: Alex, Parker, and Preston; granddaughter, Brittany; great-grandson, Jack; sister, Sondra Woodvine; nephew, Brett; and niece, Denise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bobby Evans.

The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Gregory Stenzel will be officiating.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.