ONALASKA — Judith Ann (Rice) Johnson, 83, of Onalaska died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eagle Crest North, Onalaska. She was born in La Crosse, Wis., on December 8, 1939, to Don and Berdie (Werner) Rice. On June 10, 1967, Judy married Bob Johnson and they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Judy dedicated her professional life to nursing at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital; caring for others was at her core. She loved gardening, traveling, playing piano and organ, singing, painting, cross stitch, and quilting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a voracious reader, British mystery television aficionado, avid devotee of Wisconsin Public Television, and was adored by, and adored, her Eagle Crest Community, where she made music with others for many years.

Judy is survived by three sons: Karl (Jo Na) Johnson of Marquette, Mich., David (Kadie) Johnson of Grafton, Wis., and Matthew (Regina) Johnson of Minnetonka, Minn.; two granddaughters: Caliand Ellie Johnson; a brother-in-law, Russel (Darlene) Johnson of Ettrick, Wis.; two nieces: Sarah(Mike) Johnson and Stephanie (Mike) Arnot; and three nephews: Brent (Michele) Johnson, Ryan Johnson, and Gayle (Laura) Johnson; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, and her brother, Don Rice and his wife, Angie Rice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon Street, La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and a private family burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church(immanuellutheranoflacrosse.org), Wafer Food Pantry (waferlacrosse.org), or The American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.