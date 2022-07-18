BLOOMINGTON — Judith Ann Trunecek, age 79, of Bloomington, Minn., passed away on July 14, 2022. Dedicated mother, grandmother, and sister, whose constant love and support will be dearly missed. Judith was born January 25, 1943, in Winona, Minn. Preceded in death by mother, Delores, and father, Martin Czaplewski. Survived by son, Robert Trunecek of Minneapolis; daughters: Veronica Barnes (Greg) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Valerie Bodge (Mike) of Scotts Valley, Calif.; grandchildren: Sylvia and Lucy Barnes, Myles and Logan Polito; sister, Sharon Sand (Tom) of Jordan, Minn. Judith was a pediatric nurse for 50 years, motivated by a desire to provide excellent care to children and their parents. She was a woman with classic style known for her stylish hats.