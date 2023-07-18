CHIPPEWA FALLS — Judith Ann (Brick) Vaudreuil, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at home and surrounded by her loved ones.

Judy was born Oct. 17, 1938, to Hugh and Lucile (Hanley) Brick and lived most of her life in Jim Falls and Chippewa Falls. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1956.

Judy met the love of her life, Armand Vaudreuil, in seventh grade but made him wait until she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a teaching degree before she married him. They were married on Aug. 6, 1960, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

Education was always important to Judy, and she dedicated her life to teaching. She touched the lives of many students during her career as a teacher and later as a division principal at the Chippewa Falls Area Middle School. She was kind, but firm, and will be remembered for the wisdom she passed on to so many and the leadership that came so naturally to her. The questions, “Did that seem like a good idea at the time?” and, “How about now?” echo in the consciences of many of us. Her love of learning and her skill at teaching and guiding others was a gift to those who knew her.

Judy was also a talented pianist and organist, sharing her love of music with the church at Sunday masses, as well as with friends and family. She was equally comfortable with the Ode to Joy or a good Scott Joplin rag. She also loved playing bridge, spending time with family and friends, and baked at least a dozen different kinds of cookies every Christmas. Judy was a marvelous cook and her recipes are treasured by her family. She was a longtime supporter of the Cook-Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls and served on its board of directors for a number of years.

Judy is survived by her husband, Armand “Armie” Vaudreuil; son, Craig (Susan) Vaudreuil; daughter, Amy Vaudreuil; grandchildren: Keelin Vaudreuil, Denae (Chad) Schneider and Krysta Martin (Collin Jorgensen); brother and sisters-in-law: Lenore Wescott, Dale Vaudreuil and Ruth Lovejoy; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Lu Amundson; and brothers-in law: Dr. Robert Wescott and Dennis Amundson. She will also be reunited with sisters: Jean Faye and Jane Kay Brick; and brother, Daniel Hugh Brick, all of whom died in infancy.

Judy’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the kind staff of Mayo Hospice, Home Instead and Roxie Raykovich for their care and support during the final few months of her life.

The visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Jesse Burish will be officiating. The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.