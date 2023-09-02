NORTHFIELD, MN—Judith Ellen Joyce passed away August 28, 2023, at Reflections Care Suites in Northfield, MN.

Judy was born in Portland, MN, on April 14, 1939, to Frances Josephine Baker and Andrew Haven Grant. Judy grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1958. Although challenged in her youth with rheumatic fever, she overcame obstacles in courageous ways. She went on to climb many mountains in New England including Mount Washington and share the outdoors as a Camp Fire Girl.

She met and married the love of her life Robert Suddards Joyce while attending the University of Maine, Orono. They moved their growing family to West Salem, WI, where they raised their three children, Steve, Jeff and Carolyn.

Judy went on to earn both her Bachelor of Arts as well as Master of Education from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. Judy taught art education in De Sota Area Schools. She cleverly solved the lack of a dedicated art room with an “art cart.” She brought and created art with all the children in their classrooms.

Judy had a heart of gold felt by her friends and family. In her travels if you had a seat next to her, she would know everything about you by the end of the flight. She was a lifelong learner and became certified in Reiki helping and healing others. She was passionate about travel and took every opportunity to do so with her husband, Bob. She visited Chili to see her nephew who was the US Ambassador, taught in both Alaska and London, watched a volcano erupt in Hawaii, and cruised Australia and New Zealand.

Above all else, Judy was a fabulous grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known as Nanny to anyone who met her. She attended their births, birthdays, graduations, family holidays and gathered her family for summers in Maine. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved to visit her brother, Skip, and his wife, Betty. She would fill you with Italian sandwiches from Amato’s, Moxie sodas and whoopie pies.

Judy is survived by her children: Steve Joyce and his wife, Lori of Salt Lake City, UT, Jeff Joyce and his wife, Sue of Plympton, MA, Carolyn Joyce and her husband, Karl Bouvin of Northfield, MN; her grandchildren: Michael Davoli and his wife, Kelly of Norwell, MA, Andrew Joyce of Plympton, MA, Emily Joyce and Christopher Joyce of Salt Lake City, UT, Millie Bouvin and Grant Bouvin of Northfield, MN; and her great-grandchildren: Michael and Dean Davoli of Norwell, MA; her brother, Winfield Grant and his wife, Elizabeth of Turner, ME; her sister-in-law, Susan Joyce of Portland, ME; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Our family is incredibly thankful for our mom’s care and comfort by the staff of Reflections, Northfield Hospice and Millstream Commons.

The family will have a private celebration for Judy in Maine on a date to be determined.

Judy and Bob elevated and supported the arts throughout their lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of these organizations: UWL Alumni & Friends Foundation, A.Richard Tinapp/Robert S. Joyce Endowment Fund in Theatre Arts (SAC, Theatre) https://uwlax.academicworks.com/opportunities/23562; Theater at Monmouth In 1970 TAM, founded by Dick Sewell and Robert Suddards. Joyce, became the first professional classical repertory theatre north of Boston; it continues to be the only professional theatre in the Kennebec Valley, https://theateratmonmouth.org/ www.northfieldfuneral.com.