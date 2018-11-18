With rings on her fingers, bells on her toes, she would make music wherever she goes! Judith “Judy” D. Fox died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Born in Chicago, Oct. 30, 1938, she was a daughter of Edward and Eleanor Jeanis. A sister to Sue Wittenberg and LeAnne Hawkins. Judy was a mother to four sons, Lane, Kary, Jesse (Vanessa) and Robin (Jennifer). A grandmother to 10 grandchildren.
Judy loved dancing, belonging to a Dance Troupe, The Village Dancers. They performed all over the Tri-State area. Judy also performed in Egypt, on a ship sailing up the Nile and in Athens, Greece, at a theater. Judy loved reading, gardening, hiking, walks through the woods, painting and most of all exploring the world. Trips to Egypt, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Hawaii, Bahamas, Brazil and of course the good ole U.S. of A.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. A celebration of Judy’s life will follow at the Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., La Crosse, starting at 3 p.m.
Judy was ever thankful for the wonderful treasure of her life, her family and all her many friends.