SPARTA—Judith Geralyn (Bremser) Schmidt, passed on to eternal Glory on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. from pancreatic cancer. She died peacefully and in the comfort of her home with her husband and children present. Judy was born on January 1, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Rose (Feucht) Bremser. Her family moved to Mishicot, WI and she graduated from Mishicot High School in 1974.
Judy served in the US Marine Corps from 1974 until 1976 when she was honorably discharged. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business and Accounting. She passed her CPA exam.
Judy loved her family. She spent her life as a stay at home mom raising her four children and being a loving wife to her husband, Larry. She was an exemplary volunteer, giving her time to the local Food Pantry, Girl and Boy Scouts, St. Patrick’s School and Church, Race Director for Sparta Stampede, and leading Bible studies. She was a woman of faith and lived her life with God and family being her top priorities.
Judy enjoyed doing outdoor activities, running and marathon events, cycling events and golfing. Most of all, she enjoyed activities that involved being with her husband, Larry, her children, and grandchildren. Family trips were most exciting. She also enjoyed her affiliation with her running, golfing, and cycling friends and groups.
Judy is survived by her husband, Larry Schmidt; children: David (Anne) Schmidt, Andrew (Emily Gleiss) Schmidt, Christina (Abe) Wengel, and Bethany Schmidt; grandchildren: Keira Wengel, Caitlin Wengel, Owen Wengel, Ella Wengel, Joshua Wengel, Caleb Schmidt, Jacob Schmidt, Elyana Schmidt, Vera Gleiss Schmidt, and Mae Gleiss Schmidt; 38 nephews and nieces; 40 great nephews and nieces; mother-in-law, Grace Schmidt; brothers and sisters: Christine Bremser, John Bremser, Cheryl Bremser, Cindy (Kim Whitmore) Bremser, Cathy (Jim) Stevens, Joyce (Bill) Butucel, Renee Bremser, Frank (Tammy) Bremser, Robert (Leslie) Bremser, and Patrick (Michela) Bremser; brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald (Karen) Schmidt, Linda Schmidt, Ann (Steve) Studinski, Laura (Darin Holtman) Schmidt, Carol Allen, and Diane (Greg) Swartz
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose; brother, James Bremser; nephew, Luke Stevens; brother-in-law, Douglas Allen; and father-in-law, George Schmidt.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. The family requests masks and social distancing be observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic School, Sparta, https://stpatricksparish.weshareonline.org/
