SPARTA—Judith Geralyn (Bremser) Schmidt, passed on to eternal Glory on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. from pancreatic cancer. She died peacefully and in the comfort of her home with her husband and children present. Judy was born on January 1, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Rose (Feucht) Bremser. Her family moved to Mishicot, WI and she graduated from Mishicot High School in 1974.

Judy served in the US Marine Corps from 1974 until 1976 when she was honorably discharged. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business and Accounting. She passed her CPA exam.

Judy loved her family. She spent her life as a stay at home mom raising her four children and being a loving wife to her husband, Larry. She was an exemplary volunteer, giving her time to the local Food Pantry, Girl and Boy Scouts, St. Patrick’s School and Church, Race Director for Sparta Stampede, and leading Bible studies. She was a woman of faith and lived her life with God and family being her top priorities.