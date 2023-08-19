HOLMEN — Judith Holley Peterson of Holmen passed away on Aug. 2, 2023. Judy was born on April 22, 1947. She grew up on her family farm in Holmen. She cherished her days on the farm and forever told stories of her farm memories. Church was very important to the family, and they were very involved at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. Christmas was a special time, as she grew up to carry on her own family traditions for the holidays.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents (Horace and Ethel Holley), her brother (John Holley), her brother (Gene Holley) and her lifelong friends (Joyce Schuppel Urbanek and Delores Wang).

Judy graduated from Holmen High School in 1965. She was a wonderful cook and attended culinary school at Western Technical College in 1991. She worked in home health care until she retired in 2008. She enjoyed caring for others and made many friends along the way. She loved animals (especially dogs), Elvis Presley and the Green Bay Packers. One of the many things Judy will be remembered for was her guitar and her beautiful singing voice. Few family events went by without her getting on the stage. Judy did not value the material things in life. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She was always warm with a smile on her face and an incredible sense of humor. She just wanted everyone to have a good time and be happy. She had quite a following for her funny Facebook posts.

Judy was known for being a fun aunt and always dreamed of becoming a mom. She gave birth to her one and only child, Jodee Peterson Wallin, on Aug. 13, 1984. Being a mom is what Judy described as “making her life complete.” Jodee and her husband, Timothy (as Judy would call “Timmy”), gave Judy seven beautiful grandchildren. Judy was so proud of her grandchildren (Gracelyn, Isabella, Avery, Ashton, Ashlyn, Ezrayleea and Emmari). They were her entire world. Judy built a beautiful life and family with her husband, Larry Peterson. Judy’s legacy will live on through her family. Her memory will always be kept alive as they honor her by continuing to live a life to make her proud.

First Lutheran Church (WELS) of La Crosse and Pastor Schmudlach will be assisting in her burial and prayer service. She will be laid to her final resting place by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Halfway Creek East Shelter at 211 Pool St., Holmen, WI 54636. Flowers, memorials and photos may be directed to the family via Coulee Region Cremation of Onalaska.