Judith "Judy" A. Roeske

TOMAH—Judith “Judy” A. Roeske, 79 of Tomah passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family be visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

