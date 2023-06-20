Judith "Judy" Ann (Milling) Dressler

EAU CLAIRE - Judith "Judy" Ann (Milling) Dressler, 83, passed away peacefully under hospice care on June 16, 2023, in Eau Claire, Wis.

Judy was born on September 27, 1939, in Eau Claire, to Paul Francis Milling and Ruth Olive (Treese) Milling. She was the oldest of four children and was raised on a farm in Boyd, Wis. She attended school at Cadott High School and graduated salutatorian with the Class of 1957. After high school, she lived in Racine, Wis., and worked as a secretary at Hamilton Beach. Her high school sweetheart, Neal Dresser, then convinced her to move to Renton, Wash., where he worked for Boeing Aircraft. They were subsequently married in Seattle, Wash., on October 10, 1958. They both worked for Boeing Aircraft until April of 1960 when they returned to their Wisconsin hometown, shortly after their first daughter Wanda was born. They later added two more children, Joleen and Steven and built their home on 89 acres of wooded land near Cadott. When the kids were young, they enjoyed camping and fishing as a family, with Lake Superior and Lake Michigan being family favorites.

Judy and Neal enjoyed traveling around the country with their motorcoach group. In the mid-90's, they embarked on a new chapter of their lives and became "snowbirds," wintering in Mesa, Ariz. They embraced the warm desert winters for 22 years at their RV park. They made many cherished friendships and enjoyed the activities and community gatherings there until Neal's untimely death in 2017. For 59 beautiful years, they stood as a united force, weathering life's ups and downs with unwavering love and support. Neal's death left a void in Judy's heart that could never be fully mended, and her soul carried the weight of losing her beloved husband.

From a young age, Judy embraced the role as a caretaker and nurturer. She dedicated herself to creating a warm and welcoming home for her family. She took pride in managing the meals, tending to the gardens, keeping the home, and ensuring every detail was attended to. She additionally spent many years caring for her grandchildren through their preschool years and many summers thereafter. Her tireless efforts and selflessness created a nurturing environment that embraced all who entered.

Alongside her roles as wife and homemaker, Judy found solace and joy in observing the beauty of nature. She had an affection for watching the birds soar, the hummingbirds and butterflies flutter and the wildlife frolic in their natural habitat. Guided by her strong Christian faith, Judy lived her life with unwavering devotion and a gentle, quiet spirit. Her faith was the cornerstone of her existence, providing her with strength, hope, and comfort during life's trials and tribulations. She found solace in prayer, sought guidance in scripture, and embodied the teachings of compassion and kindness. Judy could often be found at her kitchen table with a cup of coffee and surely strawberry shortcake in June, enjoying company and conversation with loved ones. She will be remembered for always having a loving and listening ear, a generous heart, a warm hug, and hand to hold.

While we mourn the loss of Judy, we celebrate the legacy of faith, love, and compassion she leaves behind. Judy is survived by daughter Wanda (Greg) Restad of Augusta; daughter Joleen (Tim) Evjen of Cadott; son Steve (Trudy) Dressler of Cadott; grandchildren Erin (Scott) Liebelt of Eau Claire, Josh Restad of Eau Claire, Jenna Starck (Ward Dobbs) of LaCrosse, and Jake Restad of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren Gabbi, Griffin, and Thea Liebelt of Eau Claire; brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Dressler of Cadott; sister-in-law Sharon Dressler of Cadott, and many cousins, nieces, and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Donald and Larry Milling, sister Patricia Blanchette, and grandson Shaun Starck.In the words of Psalms 23:6, "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott with Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will follow the services at Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until the time of services Friday, June 23, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Cadott.

In lieu of flowers memorial are preferred to the family and will be forwarded to United Methodist Church of Cadott or to the Cadott Christian Community Center Food Pantry.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.