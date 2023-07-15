Judith (Judy) C. Pappas, formerly of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 10, 2023, at the age of 84. Judy was born on January 1, 1939, in Caledonia, MN, the third and youngest child of Harry and Ollie Tietz. She graduated from Caledonia High School and attended Mankato State, majoring in English. At the age of 21, Judy moved to La Crosse and worked at Doerflinger’s Department Store. One day, she went to The Elite for lunch and fortuitously caught the eye of Paul Pappas who would buy her lunch and ask her on a date. Six months later, they were married. For the next 40 years, the couple owned and operated The Elite, 412 Main Street in downtown La Crosse, made famous for its olive-and-nut sandwiches and chocolate-covered candy cinnamon sticks. La Crosse Mayor John Medinger recognized Judy and Paul for their many years of ownership of The Elite and numerous contributions to the La Crosse community by proclaiming August 31, 2000 as “Paul and Judy Pappas Day.”