Judith "Judy" Elaine (Salow) Hansen

Judith "Judy" Elaine (Salow) Hansen, age 87, of Mt. Sterling passed away at her home on Monday, July 17, 2023, due to complications of peripheral artery disease. She was born on Sunday, July 21, 1935, in Eau Claire, WI to the late Edwin B. and Edna H. (Tilleson) Salow. Judy was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie and in 1949, she was confirmed at Utica Lutheran Church, rural Ferryville.

At the age of six, her father passed away from T.B. and her mother, Edna, had moved to Milwaukee to work to support the two of them, leaving Judy in the tender care of paternal grandparents, Fred and Minnie Salow. Three years later, after Edna had found work during WWII in Milwaukee, she also found a Norwegian widower with a young son, Nels, Jr., and they became on a family in June of 1944, when Edna married Nels Kvalheim, Sr. In 1948, the family moved to Fairview (rural Crawford County) to take ownership of a ma and pa grocery, gas, and welding business.

Judy had to transition from a school where she'd played the flute in a 101-piece championship grade school band to Tully School – the proverbial one room with eight grades school. She graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1953, and went to Milwaukee to work and attend Cosmetology school. Although a career in cosmetology didn't work out, she found a secretarial and bookkeeping job that did.

On May 18, 1957, she married Myles R. Hansen at Utica Lutheran Church. In 1958, the couple moved to Mt. Sterling and bought the old Mt. Sterling Hotel and remodeled it into Hansens Grocery Store and living quarters which they operated from May 1958 to July 1979. Judy also held a clerk position at the Mt. Sterling Post Office which eventually led to her appointment as Postmaster – a 30-year career.

Judy sang in the church choir and was a longtime member of the Viroqua Harmonettes Sweet Adeline Chorus and the Happi-Tones Quartet, singing the bass part. She was treasurer for the Village of Mt. Sterling for four years and held a variety of offices in other organizations. She enjoyed a hobby of ceramics and other crafty things.

Judy is survived by her son, Dale (Barb) Larson; granddaughter, Natalie; step-granddaughter, Jessica; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; stepbrother, Nels Kvalheim, Jr.; sister-in-law, Ruth Uglum; special cousin, Janet Shivley-Kistner; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends, Judy and Thurman Vangen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Nels Kvalheim, Sr.; her husband, Myles in 1992; grandparents: M/M Fred Sallow and M/M Gabriel Tilleson; and sister-in-law, Betty Kvalheim.

"Thanks especially to my very best friend, Judy Vangen, for her loving and constant attention to my comfort and needs. She was my social secretary and confidant for more years than we can count. She never stopped surprising me with her ideas, help, and fun; what an angel!" – Judith Hansen

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Judy will be laid to rest at Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.