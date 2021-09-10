Judith “Judy” Leone Berekvam passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A Public graveside remembrance service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at French Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Memorials can be sent to c/o Tammy Franzini, W8041 County Rd ZB, Onalaska, WI 54650.

A complete obituary will be provided for Sunday’s La Crosse Tribune.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.