Judith (Judy) Onsrud passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born in Alma, Wis., on July 5, 1936, to Marguerite (Hovland) and Clyde Ulrich.

The family moved to La Crosse, where Judy graduated from Logan High School and from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in several local schools; the University Campus School, Wilmette, Ill., Coon Valley, Chaseburg, and finally at Hamilton.

She married Paul Onsrud in August 1961. Amid her teaching career, she spent twelve years as an at-home mom for her two daughters. Upon retirement she enjoyed morning coffees and volunteer activities with CASA, the Literary Council, Mobile Meals, and her all-time favorite, the Children’s Museum of La Crosse.

An avid reader and lifelong learner, she enjoyed participating in book discussion groups and church circles. A sports fan, she especially supported Logan girls’ basketball, women’s tennis, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball, and of course, the Packers. She traveled often throughout her life, seeing much of North America, many places in Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand. Later in life, she traveled to several Elderhostel (Road Scholar) events.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Bradley) Hanan of St. Charles, Mo.; son-in-law, Stephen Perry of Green Bay, Wis., and five much loved grandchildren: Julia and Adam Hanan; Katherine, Samantha, and Alexander Perry. Additional survivors include sisters: Barb (Dan) Diebold and June Berglund; sister-in-law, Lois Ulrich; cousins; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Elizabeth; brother, Roger Ulrich; and sister, Donna Musgrave.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and volunteers at Gundersen Hospice and Tomah’s Serenity House who, with grace and professionalism, provided care and comfort to Judy in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Children’s Museum or the Gundersen Medical Foundation.

