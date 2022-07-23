Judith Kay Vohaska, 81, died Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born January 17, 1941, in La Crosse to Willard H. and Eunice (Sauerbier) Tanke.

Judith was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School, Class of 1958. She later attended UW Stout and studied home economics. For many years she worked as a CNA. On December 23, 1995, she married Jerome Vohaska in Venice, FL. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2016. Judith loved watching the Brewers and Packers. She enjoyed spending time and fishing on Long Lake in Sarona, WI, and being with family and friends in Green Bay, Sarona, and Venice, Florida.

Judith is survived by her children: Michele (Bob) Arbetan, Rice Lake, WI, Sam (Joy) Farlow, Medway, MA, Sean (Diana) Farlow, Oscoda, MI, and Jared (Missi) Farlow, Hobart, WI; her grandchildren: Malorie (Ryan) Schultz, David Arbetan, Jacob Farlow, Jessica Farlow, Lucas Farlow, Cassandra Farlow, Blake (Thomas) York, Brandon Farlow, Brooke Farlow, and Haidyn Farlow; her great-grandchildren: Natalie and Claire Schultz; a niece, Donnice Olsen and a nephew, Mark Glasbrenner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents; two nieces; a nephew; a sister, Estelle and two brothers: Keith and Willard.

By the family’s wishes, no services will be held. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

Judith’s family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice and to New Perspective Senior Living.