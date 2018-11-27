BLACK RIVER FALLS — Judith May (Dahl) Kingsley, 69, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
She was born Nov. 20, 1949, to Ruth and Oscar Dahl. She was a registered nurse for many years and retired from her career in 2012. Besides thoroughly loving her job, she loved spending time with her family, doing crosswords, word searches and playing on her computer.
She is survived by her husband, Amos; sister, Diane Krogstad; sons, Jason Selbrede and Greg Cottone; daughters, Tammy Taylor (Chris) and Amanda Bowe (Gavin); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Oscar; and her brother, Donald Dahl.
A celebration of life for Judi is being planned for early summer.