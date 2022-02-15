Judith Mae Hutchens

WEST SALEM—Judith Mae Willie Indermuehle Hutchens passed to the Lord at the age of 83, on February 10, 2022.

Funeral service will take place at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem, on February 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Ev. Church with a meal to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests the memorials be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Luther High School, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com